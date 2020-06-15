Children’s Museum staying closed this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A popular place for children in La Crosse is staying closed this summer.

The Children's Museum won't open due to the hands-on nature of the facility according to Executive Director Anne Snow.

She said the museum's board has decided to follow state and local guidelines.

The majority of children's museums across the country are staying closed according to Snow.

She said they'll monitor closely those museums that do reopen to the public.