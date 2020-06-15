Watch 3 p.m.: The La Crosse Co. Health Dept. discusses the recent spike in cases
The La Crosse County Health Department is holding a special news briefing Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. to go over a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 in the county.
READ: Ten new cases in La Crosse County
