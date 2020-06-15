 Skip to Content

Watch 3 p.m.: The La Crosse Co. Health Dept. discusses the recent spike in cases

12:04 pm Breaking News, Coronavirus, Health, Top Stories

News app viewers can watch coverage here.

The La Crosse County Health Department is holding a special news briefing Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. to go over a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 in the county.

READ: Ten new cases in La Crosse County

You can watch here on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our Facebook page.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

Related Articles

Skip to content