Dispatcher unafraid of being ‘snitch’ reports Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 911 dispatcher who apparently watched in real time as a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the neck of George Floyd called a supervisor to tell him what she saw on a surveillance video, not caring if it made her look like a “snitch.” The recording of the call was made public Monday. In the call, the dispatcher tells a sergeant that what she was seeing looked “different” and she wanted to let him know about it. The sergeant responds by saying he’ll investigate. Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground.