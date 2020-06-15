Gilman resigns as La Crosse City Planner

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse City Planner Jason Gilman has resigned his position.

He cited budget challenges due to the coronavirus as a reason.

In a statement, he wrote, "After much heartfelt deliberation, I have decided to resign from the position of Director of Planning and Development to better help my family through current public health challenges and to offer

the City the opportunity to address projected budget challenges. I believe these situations also present opportunities to introduce new leadership in the department which can be very positive for a City.

I am forever indebted to the City and its citizens for their trust in my role as their City Planner and to the Mayor, Council Members, and Commission leaders for inspiring and challenging me over the past 5 years.

I intend to stay engaged in planning related affairs throughout the State as I assume the role of President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Planning Association in 2022."

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat thanked Gilman for his efforts to better the city.

“On behalf of the La Crosse community, I want to thank Jason Gilman for his years of devoted service as the City’s Planning & Development Director and to congratulate him on all his years of service in making our communities better places.

Jason has successfully guided many efforts to address the challenges we face, including citizen-led plans for our major transportation corridors, increasing the amount and quality of affordable housing, improving the City’s floodplain program, championing La Crosse’s neighborhoods, and helping to revitalize downtown La Crosse. We all wish him and his family well.”