Health Dept. provides more info on recent COVID-19 case surge, offers guidance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said they are working with seven different businesses and locations that people who tested positive for COVID-19 visited.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said during a briefing Monday she's reaching out to the community with a public notification because of a rise in the risk to the community related to the virus.

According to Rombalski, the department has seen an increase in cases in the past week and a half. With seven new cases on Monday, the county has a total of 132 cases of the virus.

The health department said of those, 65 are considered recovered and the remaining 67 are considered active. None of the active cases are hospitalized.

The cases are a man and two women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 40s. The age of the seventh person, a man, wasn't available.

More than half of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases the county has seen, 73, have come between June 1-15.

Based on results from contact tracing, she said there was a risk of exposure for people who were at the following establishments and locations on the following dates:

Blue Moon-Onalaska on June 6 and June 7

The Library Bar-La Crosse on June 7

Legends/Twisted Moose on June 7

Pettibone Beach on June 5

Brothers on June 6

Broncos on June 6

The Crow on June 7

The Blue Moon said on their Facebook page that they are closed for the next two weeks due to a part-time employee having the virus.

Rombalski said that she believed that it was a mix of employees and patrons or visitors who were infected when they were at these locations.

"If it's an employee who was at an establishment then the opportunity for that person to have contact, close contact with others in the establishment, during the time that they're there does increase the risk to those who are in the establishment -- as opposed to someone who was visiting and eating by themselves at a table that might be six feet away," said Rombalski.

"We don't know who was in those establishments on those dates. So if we do know that, we can close the loop and make sure that we can monitor that piece and make sure that there isn't continued spread," said Rombalski. "They do not need to panic. This is simply a conversation about health education and helping the individuals understand risk level and what to watch for and what precautions to take to assure they don't spread it to others."

She said that anyone who was at the locations on those dates, you're asked to reach out to the health department. You're also asked to fill out their COVID-19 Exposure Reporting Form so the department can better ask questions regarding symptoms and assess your level of risk. They will also advise you on what to do next.

When asked about the increase in the number of young people who tested positive for the virus, Rombalski said it wasn't just that age group that wasn't heeding the recommendations. "Is it possible that young people don't think that this is as much of a risk for them? Sure. But I think there are a lot of people in our communities, not just in La Crosse County, I see it a lot. I think there are a lot of people that don't take this virus seriously."

Rombalski asked that people take the recommendations for safety precautions seriously and implement them. Wearing a fabric face mask when out, social distancing, and not going out when you're sick are all a part of those precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus. "I think that what has happened in our community over the last couple of weeks can be explained by those three things not being taken seriously."

She urged people to use the Coulee COVID-19 Compass to help guide people on how to stay safe and healthy.

