Health officials report 230 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) — Health officials are reporting 230 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and six more deaths.

That is a drop from Sunday when 311 new cases and 15 deaths were reported.

None of the new cases on Monday were in Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that as of Monday the state has seen 30,693 cases and 1,304 deaths since the pandemic began.

The vast majority of those deaths, 1,034, have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the total cases, 3,198 are health care workers.

353 people were hospitalized on Monday, a drop of 16 from Sunday. 186 of those people are in an intensive care unit.

Overall, 3,630 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Some 26,609 are listed as patients who no longer need isolation, an increase of more than 500 since Sunday.