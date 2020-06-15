Hotter week ahead…

Work week starts right…

Southerly winds helped temperatures warm up into the 70s to lower 80s for the afternoon. We had plenty of sunshine with lower humidity.

Higher heat and humidity…

A ridge or high pressure is building over the Upper Midwest this week, and that will lead to continued higher heat and increasing humidity. Get ready for sweatin’ weather.

T-storms return later this week…

A stormy pattern remains west of this area through the middle of the week, but chances of showers and t-storms will rise beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Stay tuned for details as we get closer to the weekend.

Pollen season continues…

Tree pollens have continued to decrease, but grass pollen has been increasing. The peak for grass pollens is through the middle of this month.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden