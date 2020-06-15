La Crosse Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department made the announcement early Monday afternoon.

In a statement posted to the department's website, it said the officer, who is unnamed, had mild symptoms associated with the virus.

The officer was tested. On Sunday, the results came back positive for COVID-19.

The statement said the department is now following protocols developed by the city in the event an employee tested positive. They also said they are working with the La Crosse County Health Department to determine who the officer may have had contact with.

The department says they suspect the officer may have been exposed while working "due to a claim by a person he had close contact with."

They said they are taking precautions to protect the public and officer safety. The precautions include regularly cleaning squads and equipment along with having personal protective equipment.

The end the statement by stating the threat of COVID-19 still exists in the community as seen by the recent spike in cases.

They urge people to follow prevention tips to help slow the spread of the virus.