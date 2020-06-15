Local hotel trying to prevent virus spread

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW )- Minnesota hotels are open, but is it safe to stay in one?

A hotel in La Crescent is taking extra steps to keep staff and guests safe during the pandemic.

At Best Western Plus in La Crescent, there are signs at the entryway letting people know they're open and operating during the pandemic, and taking every precaution.

"We've got signage placed throughout the hotel so people know to keep social distancing, and we have hand sanitizer stations available throughout the public spaces," said Lynn Kamrowsi, the Housekeeping Manager at the Best Western Plus.

Kamrowski is making sure staff and guests stay safe from the virus.

"So we're definitely disinfecting and wiping down every possible surface that a guest is going to touch, and making sure we've eradicated any nonessential items throughout the hotel as well," said Kamrowski.

Rooms must remain unoccupied for 72 hours after vacancy, and a checklist ensures the rooms are thoroughly cleaned. After the rooms are cleaned, the cleaning staff go in with a UV light that disinfects bacteria in the air and on surfaces.

"We just make sure that it's always being done because there is a lot of bacteria in the air and on surfaces," said Kamrowski.

The hotel remained open during the shutdown, and Lynn continued to work, but the majority of staff were laid off in March.

"We laid off everyone on the 17th of March and then slowly, well the front desk is always here, and as it picked up we brought on the housekeepers," said Sheila Connors, General Manager, Best Western Plus and La Crescent Event Center.

While the pandemic has been hard on business, the hotel still had some guests during the shutdown, mostly essential workers.

"They kept coming back every week so we became this little family because it was a small group, and it was a pleasure to serve them," said Connors.

Like many other businesses, the extra cleaning measures have caused the hotel to run short on cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

They are one of the few hotels serving breakfast, and the pool is also open at this time. The event center is open for bookings, though capacity is limited right now.