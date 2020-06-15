Minnesota Marine Art Museum to reopen this week

WINONA, MN. (WXOW) - A popular tourist attraction in Winona is set to reopen on June 18th.

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is opening its doors to the public on Thursday, June 18th. The museum will reopen with its normal hours, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 AM until 5 PM.

Masks are required to be worn by visitors, and cleaning protocols have been enhanced to ensure the safety of visitors.

Caitlin Crouchet, the Retail Communication Manager at the Marine Art Museum said, "We are excited to be opening back up and including some sense of normalcy letting people get out and enjoy the art leave their homes in a safe and healthy way and be available to the community once again."

The museum will feature two band new exhibitions.