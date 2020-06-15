Newsroom quandary: Should ‘black’ be capitalized?

NEW YORK (AP) — As U.S. newsrooms cover protests and sweeping changes in the wake of George Floyd’s death, newsroom leaders are asking: Should black be capitalized when describing a race of people? The Los Angeles Times, USA Today and NBC News decided last week that it should, and the National Association of Black Journalists is urging others to follow suit. The Associated Press and The New York Times are considering changes. For many black people, it’s a question of respect. A change by the AP would be consequential: its stylebook is used as a usage guide for news organizations, government and private agencies around the world.