“Purple Reign” Hard Cider Hits the Shelves

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the heart of the Driftless Region, you'll find Hoch Orchard and Gardens growing and fermenting a special kind of berry, the royal purple raspberry.

This berry is the main ingredient in one of their most popular hard ciders said owner Harry Hoch. "Purple Reign is our purple raspberry hard cider. It's been really popular in the area but this will be the first time it's in cans," said Hoch.

The name "Purple Reign" likely sounds familiar.

"We decided to call it Purple Reign and my wife, family and kids are all huge Prince fans so we tied it in with Purple Rain the song and we've got Purple Reign raspberry cider," said Hoch.

The orchard says that the purple raspberry juice itself is very sharp, so it has to be sweetened to be drinkable. They classify the "Purple Reign" cider as semi-sweet, and not so full of syrup like some of the big brand name ciders they said.

The orchard just recently started a partnership with Pearl Street Brewery. The cider is grown and fermented at the orchard, and then brought to the brewery for canning. This is Pearl Street's first canned cider ever, as most of their beers and ciders have been bottled since they opened.

Owner of the Pearl Street Brewery Joe Katchever says they enjoy the connection with local businesses and farms. "We love working on collaborations with local businesses, and turning out local products."

"Purple Reign" is available now, and Katchever says you should act quick if you want to try some. "The canned ciders are probably going to go pretty fast. They're really good and really popular so far and it will basically be available until it runs out whenever that may be, and then after that it will be another year before it comes back around," said Katchever.

You can buy the new canned cider at the brewery tap room or at participating local stores.