Road closure coming to northside La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Tuesday, part of a major street on the northside of La Crosse is closing for repairs.

The city said the closure of northbound George Street from Rublee St. to North St. begins at 6:30 a.m.

The northbound lanes and parking lanes are closing for repairs.

Traffic will be diverted to one of the southbound lanes. Because of the two-way traffic, the speed limit is reduced to 15 mph in both directions in the construction zone.

The closure runs until Thursday, June 18.