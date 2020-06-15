Summer athletics for the Boys and Girls Club is underway

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse got the green light from the county health department, so it's nothing but dingers over at Erickson Fields.

Following new safety protocols, the goal is to safely get ready for league games that would start in July.

A lot of these young players haven't played in months, so it's back to the drawing board.

"It's all skill development, it's always skill development. Obviously, we lost our spring training so some kids have been playing, some haven't. Trying to start with just a good baseline and really just practicing reps," said BGC Athletic Director Nick Bernhardt.

"Ground ball reps, reviewing techniques, only throwing about 75 percent. We're not injuring arms right away. Basically just kind of a nice intro back into it. We've had nice weather and the kids have been really excited to come back out again so it's been really fun to see," Bernhardt added.

Tournaments are still being discussed because of out of town travel. The practices consist of kids ages 9-13 and around 25 kids per age group.