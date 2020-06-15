The gradual return of heat and humidity

Isolated showers & thunderstorms…

A weak disturbance to the west could bring the development of isolated thunderstorms. It will be a very isolated event and will dissipate quickly and only lasts through the morning hours.

More quiet weather…

A switch in the flow will start to bring in a change in the pattern. An approaching low pressure that is weak caused the potential for rain this morning. Then the low pressure will dissipate to the north. However, the frontal system will become stationary. This will keep a quiet weather pattern.

Yet, the breezy conditions will continue through much of the first few days of the week. But it will be the warmer air ramping up to bring back the heat and humidity.

Hot and humid…

As the frontal system becomes stationary, the heat will continue to flow into Western Wisconsin. By Wednesday, temperatures could be back into the 90s. Not only will the temperatures increase, but the dew points will climb to the 60s. This will make for another week of stickiness before the cold front will bring the next round of active weather.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett