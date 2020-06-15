Update on the La Crescent-Hokah school renovations

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Last year of April, a referendum was passed to renovate the elementary and middle-high school in the La Crescent-Hokah School District.

Kevin Cardille, the Superintendent for La Crescent-Hokah Schools, said this project was needed due to safety and accessibility concerns.

The total project is $23.6 million. You can view the breakdown here.

"We are so grateful for our community to help pass this referendum," Cardille said. "It is essential for us to make sure students feel comfortable, safe, and secure because that makes learning so much better."

The elementary school will be getting a new gym, cafeteria, common area, library, ramps for accessibility, and much more. The middle-high school will have security additions like a new primary entryway along with remodeling several classrooms.

Classroom upgrades include recorded class sessions for students who may be at home on a sick day. Cardille said one day, the classroom sessions could go live for students and faculty.

Wieser Brothers General Contractor and other local contractors were hired to get the job done.

Co-owner and La Crescent resident Brian Wieser said he is happy to serve his community.

"My employees and I feel very honored to work on our schools in our school district," Wieser said.

Andy Towner, the Project Manager for Wieser Brothers, said many of the individuals on the job said they are from the area as well.

"It is just neat that a lot of our guys on the job have memories about when they attended the middle-high school," Towner said. "The guys tell me not much has changed at the schools here, so they are excited to make improvements on it."

Cardille said he and other La Crescent-Hokah School officials have been discussing this new project since 2007.

The entire project expected to be completed by December 2021.