UW-L Introduces Virtual Registration

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW)- Due to COVID-19, UW-La Crosse introduced a virtual registration process to students on Monday.

The admissions staff at the University created a new platform to integrate in-person information to the virtual format.

An online resource fair with nearly 40 campus departments each has their own virtual rooms for students to check out.

The virtual registration might actually provide more of a personal advising touch for students.

"This year, what we've been able to do is have individual advising appointments with every single student," said Corey Sjoquist, Director of the admissions office.

"That's something we haven't done before. So thanks to technology and the schedule that was created, every one of our new students will spend time with an advisor to carefully think about what classes they should add to their fall semester schedule," Sjoquist added.

The virtual registration is able to provide new students with a wide variety of content and connections. The university is hoping to see more student questions than normal because of the online format.