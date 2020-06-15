What Would Have Been: US Open final round for Father’s Day

There will be golf to watch on Father’s Day. It just won’t be the U.S. Open. The PGA Tour this week will hold its second tournament since a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the players will be in Hilton Head, South Carolina, again playing without spectators on the course. The U.S. Open usually is played on Father’s Day, but this year it is pushed back to September. The last time it wasn’t on Father’s Day was 1975. There also will be no live baseball to watch this week from either the major leagues or the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.