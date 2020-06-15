‘When does it stop?’ Slain man’s family makes tearful plea

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a black man killed by Atlanta police outside a fast food drive-thru is pleading for changes to the criminal justice system and for protests to be calm. About 20 relatives of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks said at a news conference Monday that he was a loving father with a big heart. Brooks was shot late Friday as police tried to arrest him for being intoxicated behind the wheel. His niece said the family isn’t just pleading for justice but also for change. People protested outside the Georgia Capitol, where Democratic lawmakers are pushing for criminal justice reforms. Nationwide, officials are responding to calls for reform.