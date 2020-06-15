Loggers release schedule for first 2 weeks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While Major League Baseball and it's Players Union struggle to find common ground, in the land of no players union and more congenial owners, there will be Loggers baseball this summer.

On Monday, the team released its schedule for the first two weeks.

The Loggers will open the season on July 1 at Rockford.

Two days later, the Loggers will hold home opener on July 3 at The Lumberyard.

They'll also play July 4th at home, as well as the 6th through the 8th.

Last week Loggers General Manager Ben Kapanke said he hopes the team can play roughly 50 games with the season ending August 20.

The rest of the schedule has yet to be released but here's a link to a detailed schedule for the first two weeks: