Fewer COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite an increase in the number of new cases in La Crosse County, Wisconsin saw its lowest total of new cases in the past two weeks on Monday.

It is the fifth straight day of decreases in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said there were 174 new cases in the state on Monday.

In total, the state has seen 22,758 cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, DHS reported 694 deaths attributed to the disease which is an increase of two from Sunday.

The number of negative tests also increased by approximately 6,100 on Monday. A total of 403,447 tests have come back negative.

Approximately 73% of the cases or 16,837 are considered recovered according to the state. 24 percent are listed as active. 3 percent have died.

The percentage of cases that are requiring hospitalization is at 13% according to state figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show two people in the hospital with COVID-19. None currently requires intensive care.

With seven new cases on Monday, La Crosse County now has had 132 cases since the outbreak began. 65 are considered recovered and the other 67 are considered active cases.

The cases are a man and two women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 40s. The age of the seventh person, a man, wasn't available.

Monroe County had one new case on Monday. It is a man in his 50s who was asymptomatic.

Five new cases were confirmed by the Trempealeau County Health Department. They have seen 74 total cases of the virus.