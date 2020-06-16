AG to ask Republican lawmakers to sign off on 4 settlements

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is set to ask the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee to approve four more legal settlements under the state’s lame-duck laws. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed statutes in December 2018 that require Kaul to get permission from the Joint Finance Committee before settling lawsuits. The panel approved the first settlement under the laws in October. Now Kaul plans to ask the committee Tuesday to sign off on deals ending lawsuits involving pollution runoff, landfill violations, a petroleum spill and deceptive housing practices.