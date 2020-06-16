Board to review licenses of ex-officers in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota board that licenses and set training standards for all peace officers in the state plans to review the death of George Floyd. The Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training is required to review all misconduct complaints against licensed police officers. If the complaint is ruled justified, the board can revoke any officer’s license. All four Minneapolis police officers who have been charged in the May 25 death of Floyd were fired from the department, but they are still licensed Minnesota peace officers.