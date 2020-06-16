Body of missing swimmer found in Crawford County

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said they've recovered the body of a person who went underwater on the Mississippi River Sunday morning.

The victim is identifed as an 18-year-old man from Waterloo, Iowa. The sheriff's office said the man is presumed to have died from drowning.

The name of the man wasn't released by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said he disappeared after trying to swim from shore by the Gordon's Bay boat landing to an island where friends were camping.

As he was swimming, he went underwater and didn't resurface.

Searchers spent Sunday and much of Monday on the water before finding the man just north of Prairie du Chien shortly after 3 p.m.