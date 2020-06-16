Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse start to open

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse are turning up the dial- slowly- after being closed for 80 days. Some of the clubs opened at limited capacity on June 15, and they are looking to open more. Right now, the clubs are only open for elementary school kids, but the clubs are working on expanding their programs and hope to open some of their teen centers by July.

The executive director for the area, Jake Erickson, said that the safety of the kids who come to the clubs is a top priority, so while they are making plans to keep opening up they are also making backup plans on how to handle things in case of a COVID-19 case in their clubs. They are also taking precautions right now, such as temperature checks and screening questions when kids come to the clubs, to make sure that the kids stay healthy and safe.

Erickson said that the staff have done a fantastic job staying engaged with the kids while the clubs were closed, but it's a great feeling to hear kids in the building again.