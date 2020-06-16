Community members come together to build garden for La Crescent-Hokah elementary kids

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Cresent-Hokah Elementary School is under renovation, which required the moving of the school's garden for the kids.

They can keep gardening thanks to organizations like Grow La Crosse, and the La Crescent Boy Scouts.

The garden space moved to the La Crescent Food Shelf property, which is owned by the district.

The garden sectionals were built by Nick Drye, a member of Boy Scout Troop 33 of La Crescent.

Drye said because of his contribution, he now has the rank of Eagle Scout.

"I love work on projects because it shows people that Boy Scouts is connected to the community," Drye said, "Building the garden crates gives me a good feeling. I like helping out."

Grow La Crosse is a nonprofit that handles and facilitates school garden programs in La Crosse. Part of Grow's mission is to help students learn how to grow food.

When the food is harvested, it will be used in the school cafeteria.