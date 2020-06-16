Court says judge’s Facebook friendship created conflict

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a judge’s decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias. The court on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s order that the case be re-heard by another judge. The ruling was the first of its kind in Wisconsin. It is the latest in a series of examples across the country where a judge’s actions on social media call into question their ability to fairly consider cases before them. States have taken a variety of approaches toward addressing the intersection of judicial conduct and social media.