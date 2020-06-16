Do you need 10,000 steps a day to stay healthy? Harvard study says no way

Eau Claire (WQOW) - How many steps did you get today? Turns out, you might not need as many as you think.

According to a Harvard research study, increasing your average daily physical activity by just 2,000 steps still provides significant health benefits.

In the study, 7,500 steps is when mortality rates leveled out.

"Every step counts so you don't necessarily have to do it all at once. You can break it up into different bouts of walking," said Courtney Reynolds at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

The study goes on to say the 10,000 step standard often used by fitness trackers and smartwatches is actually a decades-old Japanese pedometer marketing strategy because the character for 10,000 resembles a man walking.

So, rest easy because it turns out you only need around 4,000 steps to get those health benefits.

You can find out more about the study here.