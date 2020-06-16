Forward Tomah Development, Inc. to distribute relief loans

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Forward Tomah Development, Inc. will be giving out loans to help businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loans are limited to 5-year terms, and will be payable at a 0.00% interest rate for the full term. Businesses that qualify for the loans must have the following:

Operations open to the public within the City of Tomah prior to January 1, 2019 or members of the Tomah Chamber of Commerce or Forward Tomah Development, Inc.

Operations that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19

Businesses with 100 or less full-time equivalent positions

The maximum loan amount for businesses with 1-5 full-time equivalent positions is $2,500, and $5,000 for businesses with 6-100 full-time equivalent positions.

Forward Tomah Development, Inc. usually directs people to develop businesses in the city, but with these unprecedented times, they have chosen to pivot their focus to help out businesses in need.

"These are our friends and our neighbors. Seeing their businesses hurting and their livelihoods damaged in such a way is personal to all of us here. When we at Tomah Forward sat down and really looked at what was happening in our community, we were all compelled that we had to do something," said Tina Thompson, the president & CEO of the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center.

All applications received by June 26 will be reviewed and processed by local financial institutions.