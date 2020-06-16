Getting hotter and hotter…

Work week starts right…

Southerly winds are tapping into warmer air as a rage of high pressure aloft takes over. Highs today reached into the 80s and to near 90 degrees.

Continued sunshine…

The hotter weather pattern will hold through Wednesday and Thursday. Expect sunshine and southerly winds to pump even warmer air and more humidity into the Upper Midwest. Wednesday highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is a slight chance of t-storms Thursday afternoon.

T-storms return later this week…

A stormy pattern remains west of this area through the middle of the week, but chances of showers and t-storms will rise beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Stay tuned for details as we get closer to the weekend. At this point the best chances seem to be aiming at Saturday.

Pollen season continues…

Tree pollens have continued to decrease, but grass pollen has been increasing. The peak for grass pollens is through the middle of this month.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden