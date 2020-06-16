‘Live from Here,’ successor to ‘Prairie Home’ show, canceled

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — American Public Media Group has canceled musician Chris Thile’s “Live from Here” radio show, the successor to Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” The media organization announced Tuesday it was ending national production of Thile’s show while cutting 28 staffers at American Public Media and Minnesota Public Radio. Thile took over as “Prairie Home” host in 2016 after Keillor, the show’s creator and original host, retired. The show was later renamed “Live from Here” after MPR cut ties with Keillor over a sexual harassment allegation that Keillor denied. Thile tweeted that his show’s cancellation fills him with sadness, but he understands the decision.