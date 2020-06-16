Minnesota Senate debates police accountability proposals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate is debating police accountability measures drawn up following the death of George Floyd. But with a more extensive slate advancing in the Democrat-dominated House, critics say the Senate proposals don’t go far enough. The full House is expected to vote this week on a package developed by the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus. It remains to be seen whether the two chambers can agree on any changes during the special session. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he intends to adjourn Friday, regardless of what the House does.