Minnesota truck driver killed in northern Kansas crash

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Minnesota truck driver has died in a crash in northern Kansas. Television station KAKE reports that the crash happened Monday morning on U.S. Highway 81 in Republic County, killing 33-year-old David Fronning, of Breckenridge, Minnesota. Investigators say Fronning was driving a semitrailer southbound on the highway when it went into a ditch, hit an embankment and went airborne before crashing into trees, coming to rest on its side in a field. Authorities say Fronning died at the scene.