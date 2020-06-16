Minnesota sees another drop in new COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) — The Minnesota Department of Health said there were 197 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Tuesday, and nine additional deaths.

It is another drop from 230 new cases on Monday. There were 311 new cases on Sunday.

One of the new cases Tuesday was in Winona County. There were no new cases Tuesday in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that as of Monday the state has seen 30,882 cases and 1,313 deaths since the pandemic began.

The vast majority of those deaths, 1,041, have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the total cases, 3,2323 are health care workers.

357 people were hospitalized on Monday, an increase of four from Monday. 185 of those people are in an intensive care unit.

Overall, 3,658 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Some 27,006 are listed as patients who no longer need isolation.