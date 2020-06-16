New COVID-19 model predicts more than 200,000 deaths by October

(WKOW) -- According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than eight million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide. As states in the United States begin to reopen, new research from the University of Washington is painting a grim picture of what the future might hold.

A new model is predicting more than 200,000 deaths by October.

Courtesy: Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Researchers said the higher death toll is likely related to states reopening. Some states may see more deaths earlier because of "relaxed social distancing measures and increased mobility."

The new study comes as 21 states in the US are starting to see coronavirus infections rise. In Florida, where beaches are now open, hospital beds are starting to fill up. The state was supposed to move into phase three of reopening, but now, that's being put on hold.

"We are seeing an uptick, particularly in the age demographic of 18-35 and particularly after Memorial Day weekend," said Miami mayor Francis Suarez.

Texas is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations. The state is setting records almost daily for coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals.

"We've been talking about this for five-and-a-half months," Dr. Sanja Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, said. "The virus hasn't changed in all of this. It's a contagious virus."

The model predicts deaths in Wisconsin will rise, however, they will stay well below the United State's death toll prediction.

Here's a look at the prediction for Minnesota.