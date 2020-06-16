Pence praises Winnebago and Trump in northern Iowa speech

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence offered an optimistic view of the nation and heaped praise on President Donald Trump during a speech at recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries in Forest City. Pence few to Mason City on Tuesday and lunch with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke at Winnebago. Pence focused most of his speech on efforts to reopen the economy after many businesses ceased operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Pence also touched on the death of George Floyd, calling it a “tragedy and a disgrace” but adding “there’s no excuse for the rioting” that followed the black man’s death after a white Minneapolis officer put a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.