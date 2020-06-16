Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Fort Dodge, Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Police in north-central Iowa say two people have died and two others have been injured in a shooting at Fort Dodge. Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday morning, and arriving officers found an injured man lying in the roadway, as well as two women who had been hit by gunfire. Police say officers performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene. Police were soon called to the scene of a crash several blocks away and discovered the man driving had also been shot. He, too, died at the scene. Police believe he was injured at the earlier shooting and fled in a car. Police have not released the names of those involved.