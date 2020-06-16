Quiet weather, but breezy conditions continue

The Coulee Region remains in the empty space between high pressure in the northeast and low pressure in the northern Rockies. Within the empty space, the pattern will stay calm. Calms means the skies will remain mostly sunny for the next 48 to 72 hours with little to no rain chances.

Active aspect…

Yet, there is one part of the forecast that will be nothing close to calm. That is the wind. Breezy conditions started Sunday and will continue until our low pressure arrives Thursday. Afternoons will be especially gusty with the calmer winds occurring overnight.

Good aspect…

As it continues to get warmer, the humidity seems to stand down. Dew points will overall climb through the next three days, but will not be stuffy as you head out the door. But, temperatures will still be very warm! A tight gradient is bringing breezy conditions that will surge the warm southerly air into our region. Highs will flirt with or be in the 90s through Thursday.

Thunderstorms…

The quiet weather doesn’t last. Expect for a wet end to the week and potentially a wet weekend. A cold front will bring the first round of likely thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Then lingering disturbances behind the cold front will continue the wet weather. On and off chances for showers and thunderstorms lasts throughout the weekend.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett