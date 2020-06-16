Senate GOP to propose policing changes in ‘Justice Act’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability, according to a draft of a bill obtained by The Associated Press. It would establish an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new training and commissions to study law enforcement and race. The JUSTICE Act is the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years. It’s a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. The package is set to be introduced Wednesday. As the outlines emerged, Democrats said it didn’t go far enough. The 106-page bill is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal. Votes on both could come next week.