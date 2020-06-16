Sheriff confirms social media pic of man in KKK outfit as authentic

CONOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - An image that's been circulating on social media since Friday turned out to be true, according to Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath.

The photo shows a man in full KKK robes walking a black dog along the side of the road. Fath confirmed the man in the picture was Charles M. Booth of Conover, who was walking his dog and waving at passing cars along County Highway K outside Conover on Friday.

Fath said they received "at least three" calls from passers-by, some of whom claimed Booth was in the middle of the road. A deputy who stopped and talked to Booth determined that wasn't the case, and that the man wasn't presenting any traffic hazard.

"He wasn't causing a disturbance," said Sheriff Fath over the phone on Monday.

While the Sheriff's Office was not able to take enforcement action, they said in a news release on Tuesday that they didn't condone his behavior or actions.

"The KKK beliefs run contrary to Vilas County Law Enforcement’s mission, values, and beliefs," the statement said. "We thank those that have come forward and informed us of the situation, so that we may deal with it in

a manner that continues to develop strong community partnerships."

The KKK is classified as a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Sheriff's Office say in the release that they discourage this type of actions in Vilas County, and will monitor Booth's actions.

WAOW reached out to Booth but has not yet heard back.