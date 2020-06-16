Local stars headline Janus’s first recruiting class for UW-L

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) This was already going to be a challenging year recruiting for first-year head coach Matt Janus.

The hiring of two new coordinators plus a global pandemic and there were more than a few hurdles to clear.

But the final results are in.

Janus' 50-member recruiting class includes nine local players, not to mention four transfers from Division 2 St. Cloud State.

The local class includes some familiar names:

Elliot Bird QB/WR - Black River Falls, Dawson Frydenlund - OL West Salem, Haydn Guns - DB Sparta, Max Harcey - RB Logan, Brett Holden - RB Holmen, Justin Jones - WR Holmen, Ethan Kreuger - DL Sparta, Austin Larson - QB Onalaska, and Therrick Roberts - RB West Salem.

"Our area players, if you looked over the last four or five seasons, Guys that we have had from this area have had a huge role in our success over the last four years really. I think it's one of our biggest draws that we've gotten from our area. I think it covers, if you look at it, it covers some of the most important positions on the field. Quarterback, O-line, DB, D-line, wide receiver, running back, really a variety of positions that are going to have a huge impact on our program over the next 3-4 years," Janus said.

Fortunately for Janus and the Eagles, most of their recruiting class was locked-in when closures from the pandemic hit in mid-March.

Even with the hurdles and the unknowns, things turned out about as well as they could have.

"I truly believe from top to bottom it's been one of our strongest classes over the last five years. Now we're going into the COVID-19 and that threw us a curve ball. But fortunately we got this class done before all this took place. We weren't able to bring kids on campus. So we were lucky in those regards to be done with the class before all this took place."

The WIAC is still working through safety protocols on how fall sports will work.

As of now, the reporting date for football remains August 12.