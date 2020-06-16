UW-La Crosse Campus Food Pantry volunteers ask for donations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse is asking for help from the community to re-stock its Campus Food Pantry.

Due to COVID-19, food pantry organizers said that many students lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet.

The pantry needs a variety of items like canned goods, boxed meals, cereal, granola bars, personal care items such as soap, toothpaste, and toilet paper.

Kelsi Grubisich, helps out with the food pantry, she said food should not be a luxury for anyone.

"With COVID19, we've seen more students losing their jobs, leaving them limited to no access to food," Grubisich said. "We have reports of faculty and staff that are now bringing in lower-income to their family because of COVID-19, so it is vital to continue to collect that food and have these resources available to our students and faculty.

If you would like to donate, you can bring items or monetary donations to the Whitney Center Parking lot at the 14th and Badger intersection.

Donations are accepted from June 16 - June 18 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

There will be a blue bin outside of the center where food can be dropped off.