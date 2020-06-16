 Skip to Content

Watch 2 p.m.: Gov. Walz discusses MN jobs plan

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss his Local Jobs and Projects plan to help stimulate the state's economy.

