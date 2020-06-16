UPDATE: 21 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County on Tuesday; Other counties see spikes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said there were 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.

It is the largest one-day number of cases so far during the pandemic.

The additions mean there have been a total of 153 cases in the county to date. 94 of the cases have come in June.

The La Crosse County Health Department said that because of the number of new cases, limited data is available for release because health team members are out focusing on contact tracing and investigating the cases.

They did say that two women in their 20s, a female under the age of 10, a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 50s made up part of the group that tested positive.

The department said they have 88 active cases and 65 recovered cases. No one is hospitalized at this time.

The health department suggests checking the COVID-19 Compass Case Data page for additional information.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said there were 266 new cases in the state on Tuesday.

In total, the state has seen 23,198 cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, DHS reported 703 deaths attributed to the disease which is an increase of nine from Monday.

The number of negative tests also increased by approximately 9,000 on Tuesday. A total of 414,330 tests have come back negative.

Approximately 74% of the cases or 17,233 are considered recovered according to the state. 24 percent are listed as active. 3 percent have died.

The percentage of cases that are requiring hospitalization is at 13% according to state figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show two people in the hospital with COVID-19. None currently requires intensive care.

Trempealeau County had seven new cases on Thursday which brought their total number of cases to 81. Of those, 39 are considered recovered.

Six new cases of the virus were confirmed by the Grant County Health Department. They now have 113 total positive cases to date.

Monroe County had two new cases on Tuesday. One was a woman in her 50s who reported mild symptoms. Her exposure came from community spread according to the Monroe County Health Department.

The other case involved a man in his 30s. The investigation is ongoing on how he contracted the virus.

One person listed as a Monroe County case is hospitalized.

Four new cases were reported in Vernon County. One is a male under the age of 10, while the second is a woman in her 20s. The third case is female in her teens. The final case is a woman in her 20s. All four are isolating at home according to the Vernon County Health Department.

Jackson County had two new cases.

Other counties update their figures later in the afternoon. We will update this story as new information becomes available.