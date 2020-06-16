Woman accused of hit and run that killed husband appears in court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 50-year-old Lori Ann Phillips made her initial appearance virtually on Tuesday in front of Judge Gloria Doyle.

Phillips is charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide after being accused of hitting her husband Mark Phillips last year at their residence in Holmen. The crime is a Class D Felony that carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison.

Judge Doyle ordered Phillips to find an attorney and report to the sheriff's office for booking. Judge also set a $50,000 signature bond and ordered no contact with the Phillips family.

Phillips' next appearance is a status update with Judge Ramona Gonzalez set for June 30.