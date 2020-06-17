1907 Ringling Bros. poster found on wall of historic NY hotel

CORFU, NY (WKOW) -- A building renovation in New York led to an historic discovery with ties to Baraboo.

A local business owner recently purchased the Union Hotel in Corfu, New York.

On Sunday, Tom Dix was removing wood paneling, when he found a massive Ringling Bros poster that dates back to 1907.

He says he has no idea how much it might be worth and is still considering what he's going to do with it.

The Ringling Bros circus began as a small circus in Baraboo in 1884.

Circus World Museum tells our affiliate 27 News that they plan to reach out to him in the coming days.