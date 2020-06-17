Army Reserve commander suspended amid investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Army Reserve has suspended the commander of an Illinois-based unit as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations officers mishandled sexual misconduct complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower. Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey, commanding general of the Army Reserve Command, announced Tuesday evening in a statement that he has suspended the commander of the 416th Theater Engineering Command. The statement did not identify the commander but the 416th’s website identifies Maj. Gen. Miyako Schanely as the unit’s leader. Luckey said in his statement such suspensions are routine during ongoing investigations.