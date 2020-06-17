Black leaders say Fargo officials aren’t addressing demands

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo’s mayor and police chief are responding to complaints they have stopped talking with black leaders in the city about a list of demands that grew out of protests over the death of George Floyd. Wess Philome, organizer of a community diversity group known as OneFargo, tells KFGO radio that Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd have declined to address the demands, including upgrading charges against a man who allegedly hit a protester with a vehicle. Philome had earlier criticized Fargo police for allowing that May 30 protest to turn violent. Todd says he has offered to meet with OneFargo and Black LIves Matter leaders “even if they don’t like me or don’t like the mayor.