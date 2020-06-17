Bringing awareness to elder abuse in our community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This week is Elder Abuse Awareness Week, so members of the community are bringing awareness to the issue.

Over 260 pinwheels were placed on the corner of 4th and Vine Streets on Wednesday. Each one representing a referral of an elder abuse case in La Crosse County.

La Crosse County Adult Protective Services Supervisor, Cheryl Neubauer says it's all about making people aware that this is happening in our community, "We know that one in 10 elders are abused in some fashion whether it be self-neglect or financial exploitation. Some manner of abuse and so we want people to be aware of the numbers and then if they are concerned about a friend or family member if you see something that doesn’t look right say something."

To report an elder abuse case, please call the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at, 833-586-0101.