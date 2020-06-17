Collmus to sub for Denman in calling Del Mar summer races

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Larry Collmus will announce Del Mar’s summer horse racing meet starting in July, substituting for longtime time announcer Trevor Denman. Denman told Del Mar officials that because of health concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic, he and his wife didn’t want to travel from their Minnesota farm to the San Diego area. Denman, who is 67, is in an age group that is at higher risk for COVID-19. Collmus, who is 53, announces the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup for NBC Sports.